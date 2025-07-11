Hrishikesh Pandey says his knack for fitness is wired to army background

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who is known for his work in the iconic show ‘C.I.D.’, has shared that his love for fitness and healthy lifestyle comes from his family’s army background.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and opened up on his army background, and how his father was involved in wrestling, and he always made it a point to incorporate healthy choices in him.

He told IANS, “I come from an army background, so discipline has always been there in life. My father used to do wrestling and he used to wake up at 4:00 or 4:30 in the morning, and he used to go for a run and exercise. So, I saw those things in my childhood, but I didn't follow it in my childhood. I used to feel lazy in my childhood. But as I grew up, I too stepped on that path to fitness. My father was never into drinking or smoking. So, that habit was there somewhere from the beginning and we maintained it”.

He further mentioned that for him, fitness is not a mantra that lasts for a day or two. Fitness is a lifestyle and he has been trying his best for so many years.

He continued, “Even after so many years, if you see, I think 25-26 years ago, the pants and jeans that I used to wear, I still wear them. So, whether I am on a shoot or wherever I am, I take out time and travel. If I have to climb a mountain, I go there. If I have to swim, I swim. So, I always keep something or the other in activity and if it is too much, then I compensate for it the next day. So, that is what I do all the time in life”.

When asked about his go to food, he said “A healthy meal for me is an egg. Eggs anywhere, anytime. I mean, if I am hungry and I don't see anything around, then I eat a boiled egg or a fried egg”.

“Whether it's an egg, an omelette or a bhurji, whatever you get, it's always there”, he added.

