How working with veterans like Zeenat Aman, Majid Majidi has honed Ishaan Khatter’s craft? Actor reveals

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘The Royals’, has spoken about his learning curve while working with veterans of the craft like Zeenat Aman and the Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Ishaan made his film debut with Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’, and has recently worked with Zeenat Aman in ‘The Royals’.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and shared his experience of working with the distinguished artists.

Ishaan told IANS, “I think the only way to look at it is as an opportunity to seek and learn and hopefully have some of that genius energy rub off on you and the beauty of what they do. Before I started doing any of what I do, I was an audience. Before I was an audience, I was just a human being, an observer and I think observing is probably the first step to being an artist and to being an actor”.

The actor further mentioned that he has been very lucky to be able to observe some veterans at their craft making art and it has influenced who he wants to be as an artist in a “very big way”.

He shared, “I was very lucky to bring it back to my first film, I was very lucky to start with someone like Majid Majidi because he really set the foundation for me as an actor and all the things that I wanted to be and all the things that I desired as an artist, he gave me the nudge in that direction and reassured me that,2 ‘Yes, this is your path’”.

“The first thing that he ever told me as a performer, as an actor, as his leading man in the film was, ‘I know that you want to be a great actor, but focus on becoming a good human being first and everything you want will come from there’.2 And so that's the best advice I ever received and I'm very lucky to be with some amazing human beings who are also great artists”, he added.

‘The Royals’ is available to stream on Netflix.

