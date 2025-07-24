House disruptions seem to be suiting treasury benches, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated on Thursday that during the last session of the Lok Sabha, disruptions originated from the treasury benches, which ultimately resulted in the adjournment of the House, suggesting that the repeated adjournments do not concern the Centre.

This comes as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. as the Opposition continued to create ruckus for the fourth straight day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking to the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, "In the last session, I was surprised, as a new MP, to see that the disruption was actually starting from the treasury benches. I was taken aback that they would deliberately raise a topic to provoke a reaction, leading to chaos and eventually an adjournment of the House."

"It seems to be suiting them just fine," she added.

Speaker Om Birla's repeated appeals for decorum went unheeded among members of the Opposition, prompting an early adjournment till 2 p.m.

This marks the fourth consecutive day of disruptions in Parliament's Monsoon Session, with opposition parties intensifying their demand for a debate on the Bihar voter verification drive, the Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest at Makar Dwar, with Priyanka holding a placard reading "Democracy in Danger".

The Election Commission's SIR initiative has sparked controversy after reports revealed that over 52 lakh voter names may be deleted due to duplication, deaths, or relocation.

Opposition leaders allege the exercise disproportionately affects marginalised communities and migrants, accusing the government of "institutional voter cleansing".

The Election Commission of India's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ignited a fierce political standoff in Bihar. The opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, has accused the revision process of being skewed to favour the incumbent NDA government -- an allegation the EC has firmly refuted, asserting that the exercise is routine and impartial.

