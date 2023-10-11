Hot cooked meals in UP schools from Navratri

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will launch ‘Hot Cooked Meal’ scheme in the state schools from the upcoming festival of Navratri.

The directions for this were issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting of the departments of Bal Vikas Sewa Evam Pushtahar and Women Welfare and Child Development.

According to the government spokesman, "The programme will help in enhancing the nutritional status of children aged three to six years. They should also be given fruits. Officials should also make efforts to boost enrolment and attendance at anganwadi centres."

The chief minister also spoke about the need to ensure the availability of proper utensils at the municipal and gram panchayat levels. He asked for an inclusion of millets in the hot cooked meals and coarse grain biscuits and other essentials to be given to the children.

He said that anganwadi centres which are currently being operated in rented spaces, should be shifted into their own buildings.

Emphasising that anganwadis should be run like pre-primary schools, the chief minister said that recruitment of 24,473 anganwadi workers and 26,007 assistants should be completed at the earliest.

There are 12,800 anganwadi centres which have to be shifted to permanent buildings. He said that anganwadi centres should be established near parks in residential areas. These buildings should be built with the help of CSR funds, urban development funds and contributions from affluent individuals.

In case of insufficient funding, he said, additional financial support could be sought from the government.

The chief minister also issued directives for conducting monthly inspections of government observation homes.

