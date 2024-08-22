Hooda bats for RS nomination for Phogat, dismisses query on Cong ticket as 'hypothetical' (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly advocated for a Rajya Sabha nomination for 'heartbroken' wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who missed out on an Olympic medal in Paris after she was disqualified for being overweight hours before her final bout in the 50 kg category.

During an exclusive interview with IANS on Thursday, the veteran Congress leader also called for giving the Haryana wrestler the same recognition which is accorded to an Olympian gold medallist.

However, when asked if the Congress is considering to offer her a ticket for the October 1 Assembly elections in Haryana, Hooda dismissed the query as hypothetical.

When asked about Deepender Singh Hooda's presence at the airport to receive Vinesh Phogat on her return from Paris, the Congress stalwart said, “We have always honoured sportspersons in this manner, including individuals like Manu Bhaker and Aman Shekhawat.

"Athletes do not belong to any party; they belong to the nation. That’s why I suggested Vinesh Phogat should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as her feelings have been hurt. Both the state and Central governments should bestow upon her the honours typically given to an Olympic gold medallist.”

On the possibility of Congress giving Vinesh a ticket for the Assembly elections, Hooda said, “That is a hypothetical question. No discussions or talks have taken place with me on this matter. She should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a mark of respect.”

When asked if the next government in Haryana might be led by a Jat leader, Hooda replied, “Na jaat par na paat par, muhar lagegi haath par (Not caste or background, votes will go to the Congress symbol, the hand). This is Congress' policy.”

Regarding the possibility of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister in the future, Hooda said, “Rahul Gandhi has proven himself as a strong leader with high expectations from the public. As a leader, he is capable of holding any position. If Congress secures a majority, Rahul would be the strongest candidate for the role.”

Hooda also denied any factionalism or groupism within the Haryana Congress, stating that tickets would be awarded to the most winnable candidates.

When asked about the potential impact of the Aam Aadmi Party going solo in the Assembly polls on Congress, Hooda asserted that the grand old party is well-positioned to form the government on its own.

“There is a clear indication from all sections of society that Congress is set to form the government in Haryana,” he claimed, noting that there have been no discussions regarding an electoral pact with AAP at the state level.

