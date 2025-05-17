Honoured to be part of India's anti-terror global outreach, says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said he was honoured to lead an Indian delegation abroad as part of the government's diplomatic offensive following the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that India stands united in its resolve to combat terrorism and expects the international community to do the same.

Prasad's remarks come as India prepares to dispatch seven all-party delegations, comprising MPs from across political lines, to key global capitals to expose Pakistan's alleged role in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Thanking the government for his selection, Prasad told IANS, "This reflects the far-sighted vision of our Prime Minister. Leaders from all major parties in Parliament are being sent to various countries to represent India's stance. I have been informed that I will lead this delegation to several countries."

Reinforcing India's zero-tolerance approach, he said, "The thinking of the Prime Minister is very clear -- the world is facing a scourge of terrorism, and the entire international community must speak in one voice. I am honoured that he has chosen me because I have been told that leaders of other Opposition parties, including the Congress, have also been made members."

"The stance of the entire India should be given in one voice. India is united in the fight against terrorism, and our policy is crystal clear -- terrorism will not be tolerated. The rest of the world should be united in this regard," he added.

The delegations -- including MPs Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) -- will travel to countries such as the United States, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Japan later this month.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the initiative is intended to communicate India's bipartisan resolve against terrorism and to build international consensus in holding Pakistan accountable.

Other MPs expected to be part of the delegations include BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Tejasvi Surya; TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu; Congress MP Manish Tewari; and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

