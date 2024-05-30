Home cooks to recreate Chef Koushik’s 'Mad Chef on a Plate' on 'MasterChef India Tamil'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The semi-finale week of 'MasterChef India Tamil' will witness a 'pressure test' set by the judge of the cooking reality show, Chef Koushik Shankar.

In this intense 'pressure test', the home cooks faced the daunting task of replicating Chef Koushik's signature dish, ‘Mad Chef on a Plate’. The challenge, however, came with a twist -- unlike usual pressure tests where contestants are provided with a recipe, this time they had to rely solely on their senses of taste and sight.

No recipes were given, pushing the contestants to recreate the dish's flavours and presentation purely from memory and intuition.

This challenge put the skills of the semi-finalists -- Sangeetha Swaminathan, Praveen Kumar, Vani Sundar, Pavithra Nalin, Akash Muralidharan, Sudheer Padinchara, and Arthi -- to the ultimate test.

It emphasised the importance of sensory expertise in cooking, celebrating intuition and experience in the kitchen.

It will be interesting to see who will rise to the occasion and who will crack under pressure.

In earlier episodes, the winner of 'MasterChef Australia season 10', Chef Sashi Cheliah, introduced the '1 Inch Cube Blind Taste Test'. The alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu, London, Chef Anahita Dhondy, also brought along the ‘Challenge Marathon’.

The show also introduced the ASMR challenge, where home cooks had to prepare dishes that not only suited the taste, presentation, and innovation of the judges but also incorporated sound elements into the experience.

The judges of the show are Koushik Shankar, Rakesh Raghunathan, and Shreeya Adka.

'MasterChef India Tamil' airs Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on Sony LIV.

