'Homage to Brave Soldiers', a chapter in NCERT curriculum on National War Memorial

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A chapter on the National War Memorial - ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’ - has been included in the NCERT curriculum. The ministry of defence said on Monday that the chapter has been included in the curriculum of class VII from this year.

The objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the ministry of defence and the ministry of education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building, an official in the defence ministry said.

According to the ministry, the chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the Armed Forces in the service of the nation.

The ministry informed that in the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom they enjoy due to the sacrifices made by the bravehearts. The deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in the minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, has been brought out creatively by the NCERT authors, the official added.

The official said that it may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NWM to the nation on February 25, 2019 in New Delhi. It was set up to inculcate a sense of sacrifice and national spirit among the people and pay a befitting tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.