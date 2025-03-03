Holy Ganga water from Prayagraj's Sangam reaches Ayodhya, Noida; residents thank administration

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) In a heartfelt gesture to bring the sacredness of Maha Kumbh to those who couldn't attend, the organisers have made it a point to make available the holy Ganga water to far-off locations including Ayodhya and Noida. Those who couldn't attend the Maha Kumbh celebrations, for whatsoever reasons, got a chance to lay claim to the 'Ganga jal' without walking a mile as this has been brought to their doors.

After the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, which concluded on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, this initiative to ferry holy waters of Triveni Sangam from Prayagraj was started for the people who couldn’t make it to the pilgrimage.

The government’s initiative is receiving all-round appreciation, particularly among the locals in Ayodhya and Noida, who are thrilled by the gesture.

Talking to IANS, one local resident in Ayodhya said: “I feel blessed to receive the Ganga Jal. We couldn’t attend the Maha Kumbh due to various reasons, but now we feel connected to it. I plan to share this water with my family and sprinkle it around our home to bring blessings."

Another resident echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This is a wonderful initiative by the government. To receive 'Ganga Jal' at our doorstep makes me feel proud. I’m honored to have it in my home."

MP Singh, the Chief Fire Officer in Ayodhya, explained how the distribution of Gangajal was being done in areas.

He said, “The fire brigade vehicles that were deployed in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh returned with Ganga Jal. Today, we held a distribution ceremony under the guidance of senior officers. These vehicles carried four and a half thousand litres of holy water, and we began distributing it this morning. Around one-third of the water has already been given out, and the programme will continue until it’s all distributed.”

Similarly, Noida residents were equally moved with the initiative. In Sector 52, a tanker full of Ganga water arrived at the community hall. Long queues of locals was seen waiting to receive the holy water.

One Noida resident expressed gratitude, saying, "This is a great step by the government for those of us who couldn’t make it to the Kumbh. We are now able to receive the holy water right here in our own locality."

Another local remarked, "This initiative is a reflection of our rich spiritual heritage. The government has ensured that people can connect with the sacredness of the Kumbh and feel a deeper sense of belonging to 'Sanatan Dharma.'"

The Maha Kumbh, which officially concluded on February 26, saw more than 660 million pilgrims gather in Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, making it the largest human gathering in the world. Even after the festival’s conclusion, the sacred waters continue to flow to devotees, extending the spiritual blessings of the event far beyond its physical end.

This distribution of Ganga water serves as a symbolic gesture of inclusion, ensuring that the divine experience of the Maha Kumbh reaches those who, for various reasons, could not be part of this historic gathering. The government’s efforts are seen as a way to keep the spirit of the Kumbh alive in the hearts of people across the country.

