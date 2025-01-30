OTT Releases 2025: Top 5 American TV Shows – Zero Day, Suits LA & More

Several highly anticipated TV series are set to hit screens soon, promising gripping storylines, stellar casts, and thrilling entertainment. Here’s a look at the biggest upcoming releases and where you can watch them.

1. Zero Day

Plot: George Mullen, head of the Zero Day Commission, is tasked with investigating a catastrophic cyberattack that caused nationwide chaos and thousands of deaths. As the U.S. President Evelyn Mitchell entrusts him with uncovering the truth, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Cast: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: February 20

2. Suits: LA

Plot: Former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black relocates to Los Angeles, where he finds himself in a difficult position. When his law firm faces a major crisis, he must take on a role he once despised to save the business.

Cast: Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt

Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, JioCinema Premium

Release Date: February 23

3. Daredevil: Born Again

Plot: Matt Murdock continues his double life as a lawyer by day and Daredevil by night. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk, once a powerful mob boss, sets his sights on political power, reclaiming his title as Kingpin. As new threats arise, including the deadly serial killer Muse, Matt must fully embrace his Daredevil persona once again.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 4

4. Alien: Earth

Plot: This prequel to the Alien franchise takes place 30 years before the 1979 classic. The series follows a group racing against time to prevent a deadly Xenomorph from reaching Earth after it crash-lands on a spaceship.

Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther

Where to Watch: Hulu, FX, Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: Summer 2025

5. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Plot: Set during the Targaryen reign on the Iron Throne, this series unfolds in an era when dragons still roamed the skies. The story follows two unlikely yet remarkable friends as they navigate great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous adventures.

Cast: Peter Claffey, Finn Bennett, Daniel Ings

Where to Watch: HBO, Max

Release Date: June 15

Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting series!