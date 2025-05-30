Karate Kid Legends Twitter Review: Jackie Chan Disappoints Big Time, Fans Declare!

The premise of the latest Karate Kid legends movie is simple. Jackie Chan's Mr.Han and Ralph Macchio's Daniel team up together to help a kid win a New York City karate competition. Sure, one can argue about the movie's plot, as it's a rehash of the same old pattern, and the entire movie is predictable from start to end. But, sometimes, that's what the audiences need in the theaters. It's a straightforward film that ignites inspiration.

"Use your opponent's aggression against him" is what Karate Kid Legends stands for, and it has Ben Wang playing the teenage kid Li Fong. He is easily likeable, and you want him to win that competition in the end. After watching the film, I feel like it will divide audiences. Either people will love the movie, or they will completely reject it, leaving no room for a neutral opinion.

Those who watched the movie have already been pouring in reactions on social media. Let's examine some of these reactions to help you decide whether or not to watch Karate Kid Legends in the theater.

With the objectively terrible #KarateKidLegends safely behind us, here's your annual reminder that the 2010 Jaden Smith reboot is actually pretty great and far better than it gets credit for. pic.twitter.com/ciUcm9UbdH — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) May 30, 2025

Grace,

I saw Karate Kid Legends…and Wow I really enjoyed it!

It’s Definitely Awesome! 👍👍 — Carlo Bravo (@DixonB32) May 30, 2025

The big studio opening this week is "Karate Kid: Legends," a legacy sequel that pulls together the threads of the franchise — Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han — but doesn't do much with them. Newcomer Ben Wong is fun to watch.

2/5https://t.co/QtElkPGYMW — Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) May 30, 2025

oh NOO karate kid legends flopped ??? i’m still watching tho i — jenn (@maiasrootbeer) May 30, 2025

Karate kid Legends is mid 😕, horrible pacing, the fights are pretty good, but this is damn near, the same story, as the 2010 The karate kid, with Jaden Smith, Li had potential, to be one of the best karate kid's, but they fumbled this movie hard 🤕 pic.twitter.com/wlUI8b0jRV — Young D (@peakexperience6) May 30, 2025

KARATE KID LEGENDS WAS EVERYTHING I LOVED IN ONE WHOLE MOVIE — zel (@1sixlerc) May 30, 2025

Those who want to feel nostalgic and were fans of the Karate Kid series will surely watch the film, and irrespective of how well it is made, they are going to love the same. Overall, Karate Kid Legends appears to be a mixed bag that will appeal to some but not to many of the viewers.