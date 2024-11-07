Hockey: Japan, China reach Rajgir for Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 7 (IANS) Former Asian Games gold medallist Japan and Paris Olympic Games silver medalist China arrived here on Thursday ahead of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. The premier Asian hockey competition will take place from November 11 to 20, featuring defending champions India, Malaysia, Korea and Thailand as well.

China have flown down to India with two players -- Fan Yunxia and Tan Jinzhuang, from the Paris Olympics silver-winning squad. They will begin their campaign by facing Thailand in their first match on November 11, with a relatively younger squad. Their encounter with India is scheduled for November 16.

“We are happy to be in India and receive such a warm welcome. All 25 players are very excited and looking forward to a good experience at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. We have got several younger players in the squad this time around and we will aim to get some minutes into their legs during the tournament,” China head coach Huang Yongsheng commented after arriving.

Japan return to India for the first time after knocking the hosts out of Olympics contention with a 1-0 victory in the 3rd/4th Place Match at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi earlier this year. They will play the first match of Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 against Korea on November 11 and face India in the last match of the group stage on November 17.

Japan head coach Ozawa Kazuyuki also expressed his excitement ahead of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, saying, “We are coming to India for the first time since the Olympic Qualifiers and we are very excited to be here.

"The fans in Ranchi were very supportive of Japan when India wasn’t playing. Their energy was contagious and hence, we are looking forward to playing in front of fans in Rajgir as well. This time we have many youngsters in the team and we look forward to facing all teams, especially India, as they play every match with very high intensity,” he said.

