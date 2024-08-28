Hockey India names men's team for Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Hockey India named 18-man squad for the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to begin in Hulunbuir, in China from September 8 to 17. The defending Champions will be led by ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh and will be supported by experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad as the vice-captain.

The tournament will see Asia's top hockey playing nations India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China vie for honours.

The team will feature Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera as the goalkeepers while the defence will see Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Sumit in action.

Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, and Mohd. Raheel will form the midfield, while a young forwardline will lead the attack, featuring Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, and debutant Gurjot Singh.

The team composition has been carefully picked, to ensure experience and youth. Ten players from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze medal feat are part of this squad. Five players including Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh have been rested for this tournament.

"This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points. The team has just returned to the camp after all the celebrations following our performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The past few weeks have truly been incredible with all the love and adulation for the team and we hope this support will continue all through our future campaigns," expressed chief coach Craig Fulton.

"The new Olympic cycle for us begins with the Asian Champions Trophy and we are ready for the challenge. While we have rested a few players from the squad that played in Paris, we have brought in a few youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play in Asian Champions Trophy.

"We will have Gurjot making his international debut, and I believe this is a great opportunity for youngsters who have received a call-up to shine. As a team, we want to continue to dominate in the Asian continent and we will go to China to retain the title," asserted Fulton.

The Indian team will begin their campaign on September 8 with their first match against China, followed by their match against Japan on September 9. Following a day's rest, they will take on Malaysia on September 11 and play Korea on September 12.

After a day's break, India will take on nemesis Pakistan on September 14 while the semi-final and final will be held on September 16 and 17, respectively.

Indian Men's Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit

Midfielders:

Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohd, Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

