HM Shah visits flood-hit village in Jammu, assures early rehabilitation

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the flood-ravaged Mangu Chak village in Jammu region to oversee relief work and assured the victims of early rehabilitation.

After interacting with the residents, HM Shah said on X, “Today, visited Mangu Chak, a village affected by the recent floods in Jammu. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in full swing by disaster response forces, along with providing assistance in medical care to the affected people.”

He also reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s commitment to step up disaster relief work. “The Modi govt is committed to taking adequate measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people,” he said on X.

HM Shah also inspected the Tawi Bridge and said on X, "Today in Jammu, inspected the Tawi Bridge and the damage caused by the flood. The Modi government stands firmly with the affected people and will make all efforts to help them."

HM Shah was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and officials of the district administration.

Earlier, the Western Command of the Indian Army said that more than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued from inundated areas of Jammu, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh by deploying 47 columns.

Also, approximately 21 tonnes of relief material, including food packets, medicines, and essential commodities, have been delivered on ground and through aerial drops to cut-off villages.

The Western Command launched extensive flood relief and rescue operations on August 16-17 and an assessment of the developing flood situation was taken, with troops, engineers, medical detachments, and aviation assets mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services.

It said flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained, and equipped to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. On receiving requisitions from the civil administration, these columns were swiftly deployed across affected areas.

Aviation assets, both of Indian Army Aviation and further supported by the Indian Air Force, have been flying sustained sorties, ensuring timely evacuation of stranded civilians and aerial delivery of critical supplies.

A flood control and water level monitoring cell has been established, functioning round-the-clock to monitor water levels across major headworks, including the Bhakra-Nangal Dam, the Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical points.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.