Hiten Tejwani says his character in ‘Pashminna’ is driven by desires, convictions

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The romance-drama series 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' is transporting viewers to the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir. Unfolding its complex narrative, actor Hiten Tejwani candidly discussed his character Avinash from the show, saying that his character is driven by his own desires and convictions.

A character of different shades in what is a rather complex, gripping narrative, Hiten detailed the portrayal of Avinash whose self-absorbed nature, insatiable lust for control has caused problems for many.

Detailing his character, the actor said: "Avinash is a grey character who is driven by his own desires and convictions, often at the expense of others. This belief stems from his past, where he didn't have certain things that others did and felt he deserved more. So now, having acquired those things, he's driven by an unending need for control."

He further mentioned: "To embody Avinash, I had to delve into the mindset of a person who sees himself as the one who can rescue others from challenging situations, offering help and being their saviour. In his perspective, he believes that everything depends on him, and this leads to his belief that he has ultimate power."

He continued: "My character, Avinash, serves as a mentor to Raghav (played by Nishant Malkani), and there's a deep bond of respect between them. Avinash has trained and guided Raghav throughout his life, imparting business knowledge and life lessons."

“The conflict arises when Raghav doesn't follow Avinash's instructions precisely or chooses to pursue his own path. Then Avinash attempts to discreetly resolve these issues in his own manner while portraying them as actions taken for the collective benefit of everyone involved," he added.

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.