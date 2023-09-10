Hiten Tejwani: My character contributes to themes of corruption & justice in ‘Kaala’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Hiten Tejwani has shed light upon how he brought out the complexities of his character in ‘Kaala’, and worked with the creator and director of the show Bejoy Nambiar to ease into the narrative of the show.

Hiten plays the character of Bismil in the show.

Talking about his role, he said: "My character is one of the pivotal ones in the story of ‘Kaala’. My character - Bismil contributes to both the themes of corruption and justice and without disclosing much, I would say, I have a complete character arc in the show where he is completely dark, and corrupted, and then there's justice.”

“My approach to that was pretty simple, I was just being there in the moment, feeling what Bismil would feel and what he'd do. Of course, our captain, our director, Bejoy sir guided me and together we could do something which was a little different,” he added.

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala.

It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

