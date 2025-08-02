Hina Khan on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return: 'The recall value of these shows is huge'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have once again returned on the screen as beloved Tulsi and Mihir Virani after 25 years in the reboot version of their popular show, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, well-known television actress Hina Khan shared her excitement about the return of the show.

Speaking to IANS, Hina said, "My mom was watching TV, and Smriti Irani appeared. She’s the OG television queen—Tulsi Virani. For a moment, I was mesmerized."

Hina revealed that this made her wonder—what if one day she gets a call to return as Akshara in her show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" or if all the old shows come back?

"I immediately thought, “Oh no, daily soaps are tough,” but you never know. Trends change, and the recall value of these shows is huge," Hina added.

Meanwhile, Hina and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, have participated in the reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

When asked if the show is scripted or spontaneous, Hina revealed that while there's a basic structure in place, most of the moments that happen are a natural reaction.

“It’s completely spontaneous. Hand on my heart, we leave home without knowing what the day will bring. Even the hosts don’t know the tasks, which makes our reactions natural and fun. We enjoy that curiosity," Hina shared.

She added, “We are very excited for Pati Patni Aur Panga! It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM from 2nd August. It’s a complete stress-buster—just like it helps us release stress while shooting, it will do the same for the audience.”

“Pati Patni Aur Panga” is slated to premiere on Colors TV on Saturday. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show will also see Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

