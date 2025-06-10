Himani Kapoor, Prajakta Shukre and Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal team up for ‘Raagraanis’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood singers such as Himani Kapoor, Prajakta Shukre, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Kalpana Gandharv have teamed up with Grammy-nominated vocalist Varijashree Venugopal to produce ‘Raagraanis’, an album that celebrates the power and diversity of women’s voices in music.

Talking about ‘Raagraanis’, Prajakta Shukre said; “This EP came from a space where I was immersed in composing songs based on Indian ragas. The idea of creating an EP felt really exciting, and when Himani and I decided to work on it together, everything just flowed. Each song is rooted in a different raga and holds a special place in my heart.”

What made it even more beautiful, Shukre said it was collaborating with these phenomenal singers,

“Varijashree, Pratibha, Kalpana, and Himani .. each bringing their own unique charm to the compositions.”

She added: “It’s been such a fulfilling journey blending classical roots with a fresh, modern sound and beautiful lyrics. I also want to add a mention about our sound mixing engineer Himanshu Shirlekar as well, along with the live instrumentalists and producers.”

The project, announced by Sufiscore and Namyoho Studios, showcases five beautifully crafted songs blending Indian classical ragas with contemporary sensibilities.

Himani added: The first song that we made was Tere Bina Saawan, which I sang and that’s exactly when the idea of an EP struck my mind about which I shared with Prajakta and without a moment’s hesitation she said yes. From there, we began shaping this vision together. An EP that would be truly one of its kind.”

She said “At that point we didn’t know the future of its release. Once the songs composition and writing were completed, I approached Sufiscore and they loved the songs.”

From the soulful ‘Saiyaan Na Aaye’ to Varijashree Venugopal’s on ‘Sajan Ghar Aaye’. Recorded at Laya Digi Studios in Bangalore, the album’s production is supported by a talented team from Namyoho Studios, including Kamal Bharti, Nataraj Kshetricha, Swapnomoy Chowdhury, and Rajat Kumar.

The seamless blend of traditional instruments like flute, Esraj, saxophone, and guitar, alongside meticulous mixing and mastering by Himanshu Shirlekar, brings each track to life.

It’s releasing on June 12.

