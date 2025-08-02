Himachal Pradesh seeks forest norms relaxation to rehabilitate calamity-hit people

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav here and sought relaxation of forest norms to facilitate rehabilitation of those impacted by natural calamities.

The Chief Minister said roads, bridges, water supply schemes, residential and public properties suffered damage, and many human lives were lost in the torrential monsoon rain, according to an official statement on Saturday.

CM Sukhu urged the Union Minister to allocate one bigha of forest land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families, who have become homeless and landless.

With 68 per cent of the state under forest cover, he emphasised the need to relax forest norms to facilitate rehabilitation.

He also held discussions about dredging in rivers and urged to give necessary directions for the disposal of the dredged material for disaster prevention.

The Chief Minister demanded separate norms for hill states, keeping in view their tough topography and special needs.

Chief Minister Sukhu also apprised the Union Minister about the frequent recurrence of cloud bursts leading to natural disasters and severe losses.

He informed that the matter was discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a team had visited the state to study the impacts of climate change.

Earlier this week, the Cabinet approved a special relief package for the disaster-affected families across the state.

In the cabinet, it was decided that financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh will be given for destroyed houses, while Rs 1 lakh for damaged shops and partially damaged houses.

Tenants will be provided assistance of Rs 50,000 for the destroyed goods. The government will give Rs 10,000 per bigha on destroyed agricultural land. The relief amount has also been increased for the loss of crops.

Earlier, this amount was Rs 2,000, which has been increased to Rs 3,000.

A financial assistance of Rs 55,000 will be given on the death of big animals like cows and buffaloes, while for sheep and goats, it will be Rs 9,000.

