Himachal CM relish ‘siddu’ with honey during overnight stay in remote Dodra Kwar

Shimla, Oct 27 (IANS) Enjoying 'siddu', a popular homemade leavened bread, with honey, Sukhvinder Sukhu has become Himachal Pradesh’s first Chief Minister to stay overnight in the remote Dodra Kwar in Shimla district, making a retired teacher his host.

While some previous Chief Ministers have visited the Dodra Kwar area - where farmers use neither fertilisers nor pesticides for their crops, none have stayed overnight.

Sukhu launched the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme in Dodra Kwar and spent the night at the residence of retired teacher Hardayal Khepan. He arrived at Khepan's home around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday, where he was warmly welcomed by the entire family.

The Chief Minister interacted with all the family members, sitting by the bonfire, and inquired about their local traditions and customs. "When do you light wood fires in courtyards? In our local dialect, we call it Ghyana, and it is often set up during weddings in the winter season," said Sukhu, who hails from the Hamirpur district.

He also engaged with locals, discussing their daily lives, food, and local customs. Women from the community sang traditional songs, beginning with the ‘Laaman,’ a song dedicated to the local deity Kwar Jakha, to welcome him.

For dinner, he enjoyed a traditional meal prepared by eight village women. The menu included 'betu', koda (millets), and fafra bread (roti), alongside local specialities like siddu, ogla (buckwheat), chiyaun (local mushroom), and locally grown rajma.

A local delicacy called Limdi was also prepared for dessert.

The women expressed their joy at the Chief Minister’s visit, with the women cooks, who included Jaipradha, Hemlata, and Pratibha, saying that they felt honoured to prepare the meal for their high-profile guest.

Pallavi, Khepan’s daughter and a trained JBT teacher, was excited about hosting Sukhu. "Having him stay in our home is a proud moment for our family. We took many photos together, and it is a memory we will cherish for life."

Khepan described the Chief Minister as a warm and down-to-earth personality and villagers appreciated his humility.

On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister joined the women of the Dhandarwadi-II Mahila Mandal for breakfast.

Bharta Devi and Anita Bhetan, members of the local Self-Help Group, said “We served the Chief Minister homemade Siddus with honey, and he enjoyed them immensely. We also offered him other local dishes. It is a proud moment for us to host him, as we have never had this opportunity before in our lifetime."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.