Himachal cabinet approves land acquisition policy for Kangra airport expansion

Shimla, July 12 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday approved the policy for the declaration of land acquisition and compensation to families being affected by the expansion of the Kangra airport.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here, it was also decided to provide the state share of capital cost for the construction of Bulk Drug Park in Una's Haroli Assembly constituency and approved the calling of its tender.

The cabinet gave its approval to bring additional areas of Shimla’s Retreat, Mashobra, Band Tukda Andri, Shiv Mandi Andri, Tal and Giri, D.P.F. Khalini, B.C.S. Mist Chamber and Parimahal under the ambit of Green Area in the Shimla Development Plan.

It accepted the Cabinet Sub-Committee's recommendations on the pending results for post-codes 903 and 939, related to Junior Office Assistant and assigned the task of declaring the final results for both postcodes to HP Rajya Chayan Aayog in Hamirpur.

The cabinet also gave its nod to create and fill 486 posts of lecturer physical education and 157 supernumerary posts of principal school cadre in the Education Department.

It was decided to fill 245 posts of special educators in the Education Department to provide education to children with special needs.

The cabinet also approved the filing of 53 posts of different categories of fire officers and officials and 60 posts of police personnel of different categories in the Home Department for deployment at heliports in the state.

Further, the cabinet decided to fill 30 posts of different categories in HP Rajya Chayan Aayog in Hamirpur for its smooth functioning.

