High security along B'desh borders with NE states amid India-Pak tensions

Agartala/Shillong, May 9 (IANS) Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, security along the northeastern states' borders with Bangladesh was further tightened, and numerous precautionary measures were taken, officials said on Friday.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share a 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.

Of the 1,880 km frontiers between the northeastern states and Bangladesh, vast areas are already fenced, but some stretches remain unfenced.

Among the precautionary measures, a night curfew has been clamped along the bordering areas. State security forces were also deployed in the border villages to prevent any infiltration from across the border and curb unwanted activities.

In Tripura, an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level meeting with senior security, intelligence and civil officials and discussed enhanced surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border.

"The closed-door meeting lasted for more than an hour. It was attended by officers of the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police and other central and state forces, as well as officials from various intelligence agencies," the official told IANS.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country.

In Meghalaya, the BSF has intensified surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border using the latest electronic gadgets. BSF's Meghalaya frontiers' Inspector General (IG) O.P. Upadhyay said that the border guarding force has further strengthened its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border since last year, but recently the troops' vigilance has been further tightened with the use of the latest electronic gadgets.

"Our troops are on the highest surveillance round-the-clock. Senior BSF officials also, from time to time, supervise the intensive patrolling along the frontiers," he told the media.

Upadhyay said the BSF personnel are taking all preventive measures during the close watch on the borders. The BSF's Meghalaya frontiers' IG also visited border posts along the Indo-Bangla international Border in Meghalaya to assess the current situation. He emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and a proactive approach to strengthen the sense of security among the border population.

Another BSF official said that after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and in the midst of ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, operational activities of the border guarding force have further intensified all along the 1,880-km Bangladesh border with four northeastern states.

In Assam, the Guwahati frontier BSF beefed up security in Assam along the Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan tensions and the ongoing troubles.

An official of Assam's Border Protection and Development Department said that the state government has ramped up security vigilance along the International Border with Bangladesh.

A BSF spokesman said that the border guarding troops have enhanced vigil and intensified their domination along the International Border since the violence in Bangladesh began in June-July last year, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024. “We have further strengthened our vigilance and security after the Pahalgam terror attack and in view of the ongoing troubles between India and Pakistan,” the spokesman said, adding that senior BSF officials frequently visit the bordering areas and monitor the border situation on round-the-clock basis.

