He's desperate to do what it takes: Root says injured Woakes is ready to bat on Day 5 if needed

Woakes suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder when fielding on the opening day of The Oval contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the match.

But with England needing just 35 runs for victory on the final day on Monday and to clinch the series 3-1, Woakes will put his body on the line and come to the crease at No.11 should he be required.

Woakes received some throwdowns at the indoor nets at The Oval on Sunday and got changed into his whites in anticipation of batting on the penultimate day as England reached 339/6 at stumps in pursuit of 374 runs for victory.

"He's all-in, like the rest of us," Root, who scored his 39th Test century earlier in the day to put the side within sight of victory said of Woakes.

"It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here at one point, and he's ready if needed. He's desperate to do what it takes," he said.

England are yet to reveal the full extent of Woakes' injury, though Root said the 36-year-old was still experiencing some pain.

"Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done. It just shows, as we've seen from other guys in this series - (Rishabh) Pant batting with a broken foot, guys taking all sorts of blows here and there, but it means a huge amount to him.

"It just shows the character and the person that he's willing to put his body on the line like that for England, and hopefully - well, hopefully he doesn't have to, but if it does come to that - get us across the line and win us an incredible series," Root said.

