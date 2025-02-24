Helen Flanagan has a perfect response to recent criticism

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan is hitting back at the criticism after she was mum-shamed online for enjoying a night out with her boyfriend, former footballer Robbie Talbot, 45, and his 14-year-old daughter, Sophie.

They attended the launch of Kyma Nightclub in Crosby, an event that allowed the 34-year-old some time to bond with Robbie’s teenage daughter, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Sharing moments from the night on Instagram, Helen posted a sweet photo of herself with Sophie, both smiling for the camera. Looking elegant in a black velvet mini dress with diamante details, the mum-of-three paired it with sheer glossy tights, while Sophie opted for a striking red mini dress.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, despite the lighthearted evening, some critics took issue with Helen’s night out, questioning her parenting as her own children were not present. One commenter asked, "Where's the boyfriend? Hope the kids are being looked after”, implying that Helen was neglecting her responsibilities.

However, Helen's fans were quick to rush to her defence. One supporter sarcastically remarked, "No, she left them alone. Jesus, mums aren’t allowed a night out!" Others questioned why similar scrutiny isn’t directed at fathers, with one writing, "Would you say the same thing to a father? Get a grip”.

The actress appeared to give her own thoughts on the matter by posting again following the night out. Hitting back at the haters by sharing a hilarious post by Mancunian actor Mark Massett.

Showing him wearing a blonde wig and hiding in the toilet to have a cigarette and a glass of wine while their kids could be heard in the background demanding their attention, it was titled ‘Mums when it’s Half Term’.

Helen shares three children, Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair, while Robbie has Sophie and Carina, 10, from a previous relationship.

Despite the backlash, Helen appeared unbothered, enjoying the evening and thanking Kyma Nightclub for the invitation in her Instagram caption. Many followers also praised her appearance, calling her and Sophie "absolutely stunning" and "gorgeous”.

