Heavy rain to lash K'taka till July 10, red alert issued for coastal region

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain to lash Karnataka till July 10, while it also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

The much awaited monsoon rain have arrived in the state, bringing cheers to the farming community.

State capital Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Thursday morning, But commuters faced trouble as waterlogging in parts of the city led to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, fishermen have alerted not to venture into the sea.

One person was killed in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

It is predicted that the Uttara Kannada district will witness thunderstorms with heavy winds.

Heavy rain will lash Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagalur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar districts.

Mysuru, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar are also expected to witness downpours.

Dams and water reservoirs in the state, which were dried due to lack of rains have started filling up.

The water level in KRS dam has reached 10.17 tmc. This time last year, the water level stood at 34.06 tmc.

The recorded inflow is 1,249 cusecs.

Alamatti dam has recorded 19.24 tmc of water against 50.04 tmc feet of water storage last year.

Tungabhadra dam with 259 cusecs of water inflow has 3.07 tmc of water following initial rain. In the same time last year, the dam had 50.7 tmc of water.

Linganamakki dam has recorded inflow of 9,237 cusecs of water, Kabini reservoir is seeing an inflow of 3,431 cusecs of water following incessant rains. Bhadra dam is seeing 2,397 cusecs of water inflow, Harangi dam is witnessing 1,518 cusecs of inflow and Supa dam is seeing an inflow of 1,736 cusecs of water.

Varahi dam, Malaprabha dams are yet to receive water inflow, according to authorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.