Heavy rain forecast for 15 districts in TN till Nov 2

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rain across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu from till November 2.

The districts likely to be affected include Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchi, Karur, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, and Ariyalur. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday.

According to the RMC, this rainfall activity is due to a weather circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and a downward atmospheric circulation over the coastal areas of southern Andhra Pradesh.

The Northeast Monsoon, which began on October 17, has already brought substantial rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall for northern parts of the state and normal rainfall for southern parts though many southern districts have already received heavy rain.

For the season from October to December, the IMD expects above-normal rainfall, estimating the south peninsular region -- including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh -- will receive 112 per cent of the long-period average of 33.4 cm.

Tamil Nadu typically receives an average of 44 cm during the northeast monsoon period. In view of the heavy rain, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a flood alert for 15 villages along the banks of the Thenpennai River.

This alert was prompted by the release of 1,000 cusecs of water per second from the Sathanur Dam in Tiruvannamalai district.

Authorities in Tiruvannamalai have advised residents of the affected villages to relocate to safer areas away from the riverbanks. Local panchayat and revenue officials have been instructed to help evacuate residents from low-lying areas, and residents have been warned against crossing the river due to the increasing water flow.

Additional flood alerts have been issued for the Harur and Pappireddipatti areas. Fire and Rescue Services along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby for emergencies. The WRD began releasing water from the Sathanur Dam after the water level reached 114.5 feet, nearing the dam’s full capacity of 119 feet.

