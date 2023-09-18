Heavy rain disrupts Mumbai-north west India train schedules

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Heavy rain in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the past couple of days have played havoc with the schedules of many long-distance trains on the Western Railway on the Mumbai-Delhi sector, officials said here on Monday.

Water levels are hovering above the danger mark -- over 40 feet -- on Bridge No. 502 between Bharuch - Ankleshwar on the River Narmada, forcing closure of the railway traffic and cancellations.

Among the trains cancelled for Monday (September 18) are: 22953 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad), 20901 (Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat), (Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat), 12009 (Mumbai - Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp I), 19015 (Dadar-Porbandar), 12933 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad), 12931 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad), 82901 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express), 12471 (Bandra Terminus-SriMata Vaishnodevi Katra-Swaraj Express), 12925 (Bandra T -Amritsar).

On the return side, the services cancelled are: 12010 (Ahmedabad- Mumbai), 12934 (Ahmedabad -Mumbai), 12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai), 82902 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express), 22954 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai), and 09172 (Bharuch -Surat ).

However, the 04711 (Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Express), which started its journey on Saturday, and was short-terminated at Ahmedabad, will now run up to Mumbai, said a WR Spokesperson.

The disruption in the trains schedules has resulted in delays of other regular train services and officials are making efforts to avoid any further interruptions.

--IANS

qn/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.