Health Ministry launches screening drive against high BP, diabetes, cancer in adults

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In a bid to tackle the escalating burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday launched a nationwide screening drive against hypertension (also known as high BP), diabetes and cancer in adults aged 30 years and above.

The Intensified Special NCD Screening Campaign will run from February 20 to March 31.

The campaign “aims to achieve 100 per cent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for prevalent NCDs, including diabetes, hypertension, and three common cancers -- oral, breast, and cervical,” said the ministry.

“The Government of India is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and ensuring universal access to quality health services under the Ayushman Bharat initiative. This special drive marks a significant step toward a healthier and NCD-free India, empowering citizens to take charge of their health and well-being,” it added.

Notably, the screening drive will be held door-to-door by trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers. They will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes.

In addition, the campaign will also be executed across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The screening drive comes even as the country is seeing a significant rise in the NCDs. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), NCDs account for 66 per cent of all mortality in the country.

The burden of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers has also become a significant public health challenge, particularly among individuals over the age of 30.

The campaign aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs -- key to better outcomes and reduction in complications associated with NCDs. The initiative is also expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation, the ministry said.

Further, to ensure transparency and accountability, the ministry said that the data on screening, treatment, and follow-ups will be uploaded daily on the NP-NCD Portal. It has also asked States and Union Territories (UTs) to make available essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications at all healthcare centers. The States and UTs will also have to provide updates to the Ministry by 6 PM every day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.