India Takes First Step in Diabetes Prevention as Expert Panel Lays Down Key Guidelines for Clinicians

A group of experts has laid down critical guidelines for doctors and clinicians in India and other South-East Asian regions to look to implement prevention programs for type-2 diabetes.

Despite the leaps and bounds that are made in technology to successfully treat even the most complicated of diseases, it remains a huge challenge for the scientific community to prevent type-2 Diabetes. The exponential increase in diabetes among adults and the subsequent cost of treatment didn’t give room for scientists to think about the prevention of the disease in the first place.

However, this new publication titled, “Call to action for clinicians in Southeast Asian regions on primary prevention of Diabetes in people with pre-diabetes- A consensus statement,” which was published in “Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice”, emphasizes the critical need to take prevention seriously and even put forth strong guidelines for doctors, primarily in India.

3-Step Process for Primary Prevention of Diabetes Programme:

The first step involves screening to identify high-risk individuals using a non-invasive risk score assessment prior to a blood test. The risk scores will be made available for Asian Indians and other ethnicities. Alongside the risk score, other factors like a history of prediabetes, history of hypertension, and low birth weight will also be taken into consideration.

The next step involves the diagnosis of prediabetes or intermediate hyperglycemia. This involves fasting plasma glucose of 110 to 125 mg/dL or HbA1c of 6.1% to 6.4%.

The third and final step involves creating a strategy for primary prevention of diabetes. Diet, physical activity, and medication are key for this. A healthy meal plan that’s enriched with macro and micronutrients, and strength training for weight management. Initiation of medication to be implemented if weight management is not achieved in the prescribed time.

Clinicians and doctors will be asked to tailor the dietary intake and physical activity instructions according to the individual.