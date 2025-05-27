Head coach Simmons urges Bangladesh young pacers to step up against Pakistan

Lahore, May 27 (IANS) Bangladesh’s T20I preparations for the away series against Pakistan have taken a significant hit, with both premier fast bowlers — Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed — ruled out due to injury. But head coach Phil Simmons is determined to turn the crisis into opportunity, urging his young pace attack to rise to the occasion when the three-match series gets underway in Lahore on May 28.

Mustafizur sustained a thumb injury in his final game for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. Taskin, meanwhile, continues to recover from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action for over two months. Their absence leaves a glaring hole in Bangladesh’s bowling arsenal, traditionally the team’s stronger suit in the T20 format.

“You miss your senior seamers. As we saw, how Fizz was bowling in the IPL then. We will miss him,” Simmons said after the team’s practice session at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. “But it is also a chance for somebody to take his place in this series. Let’s hope one of the bowlers decides that he wants to fill in for Fizz.”

In the absence of their two most experienced quicks, the responsibility now falls on the shoulders of Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, and recently-added Khaled Ahmed, who has been drafted in as Mustafizur’s replacement. The selectors have not named a replacement for young Nahid Rana, who pulled out citing personal reasons.

Shoriful, who showed glimpses of his form during Bangladesh’s recent series against UAE, is expected to lead the seam attack. The left-arm quick was one of the few positives for the visitors in that 2-1 series defeat, especially in tough conditions where dew made life difficult for the bowlers.

“It was difficult to lose the series in UAE, but then sometimes that lifts you up. Our morale has been great, so we are hopeful the result in UAE will lift us up,” Simmons said. “People keep saying Pakistan are not playing well. Again, it is about what happens on the day. We have a good chance of winning the series here.”

Bangladesh’s hopes also rest on the balance that off-spinning allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings to the side. He comes in as a replacement for Soumya Sarkar, who is out with injury. Miraz’s inclusion bolsters both the bowling and lower middle-order batting, giving Simmons more flexibility with the playing XI.

Another boost for the touring party is the arrival of new fast bowling coach Shaun Tait. The former Australian speedster, known for his aggressive pace and short-ball strategy, joined the team in Lahore for his first assignment after being appointed to a two-year term. Tait’s PSL experience — he worked with Karachi Kings this season — is expected to be valuable in planning against the Pakistani batters.

“I think he (Tait) will be brilliant not just for the bowlers, but for the team in general,” Simmons said. “Mushy (Mushtaq Ahmed) was in the PSL right through, so we will get information from him and make our decisions.”

Mushtaq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach, worked with Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL and is expected to offer crucial insights into player matchups.

Despite their bowling concerns, Bangladesh’s coaching staff remains confident that the team can bounce back from the UAE disappointment and challenge the hosts in Lahore. All three matches of the series — on May 28, 30, and June 1 — will be held under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

