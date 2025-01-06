Head coach Eddie Howe ‘under no illusions’ on significance of Carabao Cup SF against Arsenal

Newcastle, Jan 6 (IANS) Newcastle United will face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Wednesday (IST) with head coach Eddie Howe "under no illusions" of the significance of the cup tie. “You ask any player, and I will ask every player how they are physically, they will all say they're fine to play. We have to try and pick the best players, physically, for the game.

"It is a massive game for us. We are under no illusions how big this game is for us for this season so part of our strength recently is that we have been consistent with team selection so let’s see what we do.”

Newcastle United’s 0-2 loss in the final of the 2023 Carabao Cup final will certainly play in the minds of the players as they look to overcome one of the longest droughts in English football. The Toons, who are considered to be a club of rich heritage, have not won a major trophy since winning the 1955 FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 3-1.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in a 2-1 win against Spurs on Saturday and he'll serve a one-match suspension against the Gunners.

The English head coach labelled it to be a ‘big blow' for his side. "It’s a big blow, Bruno, one of his biggest strengths is he’s always there for you," said Howe. His appearance record has been brilliant for us, especially with the physical exertion is very good and he’s exceptional in every way.

"He’s a pivotal figure for us, he’s going to be a big miss. But we have big players who can fill his shoes as well. Whoever I choose in that position, we have quality players coming in."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.