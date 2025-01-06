Over 33 lakh users from 183 countries visit Mahakumbh website

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 6 (IANS) The Mahakumbh 2025, being the largest human gathering and intangible heritage of humanity representing Sanatan culture, has sparked global curiosity. People from across the world are actively seeking information about this grand event through various websites and portals.

The official website of Mahakumbh, https://kumbh.gov.in/, has emerged as the primary source for reliable information, witnessing significant traffic from millions of users worldwide.

According to the data of the website, as of January 4, over 33 lakh visitors from 183 countries accessed the portal to gather details about Mahakumbh. This includes visitors from across continents, such as Europe, America, and Africa, showcasing the event's global appeal.

A representative from the technical team managing the website confirmed that, as of January 4, a total of 33,05,667 users have visited the official Mahakumbh portal. These users belong to 183 countries, with visits recorded from as many as 6,206 cities worldwide.

India remains the top country for website visits, followed closely by significant traffic from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany. Visitors have not only accessed the website but have also spent considerable time exploring its content.

The technical team noted a substantial surge in traffic since the website’s launch, with the number of daily users now reaching millions as the event draws closer.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is presenting the Mahakumbh as a Digital Mahakumbh. Several digital platforms have been developed to ensure the convenience of devotees. Among these is the official website of Mahakumbh, which was launched by CM Yogi in Prayagraj on October 6, 2024.

The website provides detailed information about the Mahakumbh, ensuring devotees have easy access to details about the traditions associated with Kumbh, its spiritual significance, and the studies conducted on Kumbh. Additionally, the website covers major attractions, key bathing festivals, and guidelines on what to do and avoid during the event.

Furthermore, the website offers insights into travel and accommodation options, a media gallery, and highlights what's new in Prayagraj. This digital initiative aims to enhance the experience of devotees while preserving the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Mahakumbh.

