Haryana's farmers suffered Congress-led betrayal, says PM Modi in Bhiwani

Bhiwani (Haryana), May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress model of governance, saying that the party has converted Haryana into "a machine of loot" by deceiving the state's farmers and youth.

"Haryana's farmers have suffered Congress-led betrayal," said PM Modi while addressing a massive rally in Bhiwani on the last day of the campaigning for the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

He also said that the "inherently unstable" opposition INDI alliance only spreads the politics of communalism, casteism, dynasty and adheres to the 'five PMs-five year' formula.

"Your vote will decide our country's future, not just the PM. INDI alliance promises five PMs in five years, showing instability," said PM Modi.

"The people of the country have already understood the intentions of the INDI alliance which explains well the alliance's condition. The INDI alliance bubble has burst in just five phases and you must have seen that after the third phase when they started raising questions on the Election Commission. All anti-India forces are active, but Modi will not bow down to them. Modi still has a lot of work to do to repay your debt," he added.

Asserting that people now "know the true face of Congress", PM Modi accused the party of prioritising vote banks and also slammed its INDI Alliance partner TMC for granting OBC reservations to illegal immigrants from the minority community in West Bengal.

"In West Bengal, they have issued OBC certificates to Muslims overnight and that too to infiltrators. The High Court has invalidated all the OBC certificates issued to Muslims in the last 10-12 years," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he has come to assure SC-ST-OBCs of Haryana that reservation is their 'adhikar' (right) and Modi is its 'chowkidar' (guardian).

He also accused the Congress party of developing an anti-Shri Ram stance and opposing the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised his government's prioritization of Haryana’s irrigation potential and the MSP (minimum support price) provided for more than 14 products in the state. He also mentioned showcasing Bajra-made products from Haryana to international delegates during the G20 meeting, highlighting the efforts of Haryana's farmers.

Going down memory lane, PM Modi, recalled spending a lot of time in the state when former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was the party's general secretary.

"I have eaten a lot of Haryanvi food. The whole world is watching the success of Haryana's ghee and butter," he said.

Calling upon all voters to wholeheartedly support the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi acknowledged the contributions made by Chaudhary Bansi Lal to the development of Mahendergarh and Bhiwani.

The Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency is set to witness a tough contest between BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh and Congress legislator from Mahendragarh, Rao Dan Singh, who belongs to the Ahir community.

Haryana will go to the polls for 10 parliamentary seats on May 25.

