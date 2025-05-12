Harshvardhan Rane responds to Mawra Hocane’s targeted attack amidst Indo-Pak escalations

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) While India and Pakistan continue to engage in the skirmishes in light of India's ongoing retaliatory measure, Operation Sindoor, the impact seems to be extending to the entertainment landscape of the subcontinent as well.

Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane are engaged in a heated social media exchange over love for their respective countries.

On Sunday, Harshvardhan gave a solid rebuttal to his ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ co-actor Mawra after her recent statement which directly was targeted against the Indian actor..

She had said, “Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity”.

In his response, the actor seemed very measured yet pointed. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop, its called WEEDING, the farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it’s called common sense (sic)”.

The actor further mentioned that he merely said anything that would offend the actress, and he was well within his rights to decline a project that he doesn’t deem correct to be a part of under certain situations.

He shared, “I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as ‘cowardly’. So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.