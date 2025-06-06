Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls the panic moment when Karan Kundrra grabbed the hot cooker

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi opened up about a heart-stopping incident on the set of 'Laughter Chefs' when actor Karan Kundrra unexpectedly grabbed a hot cooker and removed its whistle, leaving everyone in a moment of panic.

Speaking about the most unforgettable moment on set, Harpal shared, “When Karan Kundra opened the pressure cooker whistle without thinking twice. He just picked up the hot cooker and removed the whistle. We were all so confused about what just happened!”

“But the chaos was not just limited to that, he continued. “In our season, Samarth and Abhishek did something hilarious. They took a glass bowl, added chocolate into it, and placed it directly on the gas stove to heat. The glass bowl literally exploded with a loud noise! It was super funny and also surprising. When it comes to comic moments, Krushna ji is amazing. He does such funny things, and his acts are full of humor. Even Sudesh ji’s acts are extremely funny. Honestly, every moment on set is full of fun and madness. All the craziness is so interesting, and there are always new, unexpected things happening. What’s even more fun is that when we finally make a dish, many of us say, ‘We never thought it would turn out like this!’ and that’s when we realize how easy it actually is to cook some things.”

Talking about the show completing its first year, the celebrity chef expressed his joy and gratitude, reflecting on the memorable journey. Harpal Singh stated, “Well, it’s a very good feeling! It feels amazing that Laughter Chefs has completed one year. When the show started, none of us knew that it would become such a huge hit not just in India but all over the world! The show has received so much love, blessings, and support from people. Our entire star cast, the backstage team, the creative team, and the channel — everyone has worked really hard. Because of everyone’s positive energy, the show is doing so well and earning such a big name. We all feel very proud and happy that the show has reached a place where people actually want to watch it every day.”

When asked what sets “Laughter Chefs” apart from other cooking shows, Harpal Singh mentioned, “The most important thing about Laughter Chefs is that the laughter is natural. Whatever we do on the floor, it’s all spontaneous. There’s no fixed script; we just enjoy ourselves and do what we like. That natural fun is what people get to see on-screen. And I feel in today’s world, people really connect with and enjoy things that are real and natural.”

