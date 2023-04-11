Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for directing 'Aligarh', 'Shahid' and the hit streaming series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', recently took to his Instagram and shared a post featuring celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Hansal has directed the landmark Indian cooking show 'Khana Khazana' which featured the iconic chef simplifying the method of cooking for the masses back in the 1990s, and the ladies went gaga over the show more so, the memorable line by Sanjeev, "Bilkul wahi swad, jo mujhe bahut pasand hai (the same taste that I like)".

On the occasion of Sanjeev's birthday, Hansal uploaded a clip on his Instagram from a dinner meet-up at the chef's place where the two men could be seen gorging on a delicacy and saying, "Bilkul wahi swad, jo mujhe bahut pasand hai".

'Khana Khazana' is the show which changed the landscape of Indian television as it introduced the idea of televised cooking by a male chef. Interestingly, the channel, which bankrolled the show, had rejected Sanjeev as they wanted a female chef to capitalise on the relatability factor with regards to Indian women. Hansal had once told Mashable that after the show was greenlit, he went to Centaur hotel in Mumbai which is now known as Tulip Star Hotel and asked the hotel manager to help him meet a few chefs, the manager obliged and called four chefs, and Sanjeev wasn't one of them.

With poor response to the show, the channel allowed Hansal to have a free run for the last few episodes before they were about to pull the curtain down on the show. That's when Sanjeev stepped in and under his wings the show soared to great heights. The popularity of the show can be gauged from the fact that the show, which was once doomed to shut down, ran for 22 years after Sanjeev took over the culinary reins.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.