Halle Berry seemingly calls out Drake for using a picture of her without consent

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry is not looking "too happy" with the rapper Drake at the moment, saying that the musician had not asked for her permission before sharing a picture of her covered in slime for his song ‘Slime You Out’.

The 57-year old ‘X Men’ actress, remembering the incident took to her Instagram and rather humorously quipped: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger man. Even if you are a woman.”

Letting the message be self-explanatory, she added a hand emoji with the finger pointing up as the caption. This was seemingly addressed to the 36-year-old rapper not asking her for permission to use a photo of her covered in green “slime” during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the cover art of his new single ‘Slime You Out’ featuring SZA, according to People.

Berry went on to confirm that this comment was directly referring to Drake, when she replied to an Instagram user who asked her in the comments what she thought of the cover art for Drake’s newly announced single. “He didn't get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him!” the ‘Bruised’ director-star wrote in response.

She added in another comment, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

She also responded to another user who wrote, “It’s the principle people... You get it... you get it.. you don’t... ohhh well… it’s the principle! Exactly!! It's about principles and integrity. So happy many of you get that,” Berry commented back.

