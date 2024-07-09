Halle Berry, Glenn Close signed for legal drama ‘All’s Fair’

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Actresses Halle Berry, Glenn Close, and Kim Kardashian are set to star in an upcoming legal drama from writer-director Ryan Murphy.

The series, currently titled 'All’s Fair', will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, reports Variety.

Details about Berry and Glenn’s characters are being kept under wraps. Both actresses will also serve as executive producers on 'All’s Fair', alongside Kardashian.

According to Variety, Glenn Close will produce under her Trillium Productions banner. This role marks Glenn's return to television legal dramas, having famously starred as notorious lawyer Patty Hewes in the FX series 'Damages'.

She earned two of her three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

Glenn, a 14-time Emmy nominee, won her other statuette for the TV movie 'Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story'.

She has also won Golden Globes for starring in 'The Lion in Winter' and 'The Wife'. In film, Glenn is an eight-time Oscar nominee, including nods for 'The World According to Garp', which marked her film debut, 'The Big Chill', 'Dangerous Liaisons', and 'Fatal Attraction'.

This will be one of the few regular television roles Berry has had in her career. Most recently, she starred in the series 'Extant', which counted Steven Spielberg among its executive producers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.