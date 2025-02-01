'Halla Clinic' not healthcare: Parvesh Verma challenges Kejriwal's 'Mohalla Clinic scheme'

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Verma, has come down heavily on AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mohalla Clinic scheme'.

He has called it a "Halla Clinic" rather than a Mohalla Clinic.

"The initiative, which was ostensibly launched to provide healthcare to the underprivileged, has become a tool to deceive the public under the guise of welfare," the BJP candidate said.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Verma raised several significant questions about the execution and transparency of the scheme.

Verma sought "clarity on the funds" allocated to Mohalla Clinics. He questioned Kejriwal about the money spent and where it had gone.

He also demanded a public disclosure of "irregularities or corruption" in the scheme.

The BJP candidate also asked for a "comprehensive list of clinics that exist only on paper and the identities of the officials responsible for these false establishments".

Verma demanded detailed data regarding the number of patients treated at Mohalla Clinics and the total expenditure on their treatment. He also accused the government of hiding the authentic numbers.

He also demanded a breakdown of how many family members of Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers, and MLAs have benefited from the scheme. He sought to know whether the clinics were being used for political advantage.

Verma asked why the government "failed" to deliver on its commitments and why no apology has been issued.

He lambasted the AAP government and accused it of "turning a healthcare initiative meant for the poor into a political tool".

He said that the Mohalla Clinics have become a platform for publicity and political gain, instead of providing real healthcare.

Verma asked the Delhi government to release all financial details and data related to the Mohalla Clinics.

He said that the public deserves transparency and accountability.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.