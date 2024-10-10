Gurugram Police to identify fake number plates with AI-powered surveillance system

Gurugram, Oct 10 (IANS) To streamline, ensure and strengthen the law and order system, security and smooth functioning of traffic, the Gurugram Police is planning to implement an AI-powered vehicle number plate recognition system.

The City Police has partnered with Staqu Technologies to implement this state-of-the-art technology. Equipped with artificial intelligence, patented technology and unique capabilities, existing CCTV cameras scan and verify number plates with the registration numbers of vehicles issued by the Regional Transport Authority (RTO).

Police said this platform instantly identifies discrepancies and also sends alerts to the concerned authorities in real time. This initiative marks significant progress in strengthening law and order and the security system.

This system will instantly cross-verify the number plates with the government records and is capable of identifying anomalies like fake number plates, stolen vehicles and blacklisted vehicles etc. This technology also helps in finding vehicles with their features like colour models etc.

This system is also equipped with an audio-video analytics and management technology platform that provides the best possible solution for security.

"Implementation of AI-based technology has proved to be very important for Gurugram Police in vehicle checking. In just a few weeks we have successfully identified many vehicle-related defaulters. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our surveillance efforts," said the Gurugram Police Commissioner.

