Gurugram: GMCBL flags off ‘Pink Buses’ on Women’s Day

Gurugram, March 8 (IANS) Commemorating the occasion of International Women's Day, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) introduced 'Pink Buses' for female passengers here in Gurugram on Saturday.

These two Gurugaman buses have been made operational on two key routes wherein a heavy volume of lady passengers were noticed. The two routes include route 215B (Gurugram Bus Stand to Dundahera) and route 116E (Huda City Center to Gurugram Railway Station).

The Pink Buses were flagged off by Chief Executive Officer, GMCBL, Vishwajeet Chaudhary and Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Suman Bhankar.

"These pink buses which are exclusively 'women-only' buses represent a step towards empowering women with safer mobility options, reinforcing the Haryana government's commitment to gender-inclusive urban infrastructure for women empowerment," said the CEO of GMCBL.

The buses have started plying on the two routes and will cater dedicatedly to the women passenger base which comprises both working women and students. Lady conductors will also be deployed in these Pink Buses.

Presently, GMCBL operates 150 buses in Gurugram which ply on 26 routes in the city. Under the PM e-seva scheme, 200 new electric buses will be added to the existing GMCBL fleet to further strengthen the city bus services in Gurugram for the benefit of the public at large.

Meanwhile, the officials said the GMCBL has outlined a plan to increase its bus fleet to 1,000 buses and construct 10 depots across the city over the next six years to strengthen the public transport network.

The GMCBL was established in August 2018 with an initial goal of operating 500 buses by 2021-2022, the fleet currently stands at only 208 buses. Of these, 50 were diverted to Faridabad, leaving only 150 buses for Gurugram’s 21 routes.

