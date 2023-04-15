Gurugram: 3 quintals of 'buffalo meat' recovered

Gurugram, April 15 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have recovered three quintals of meat, which is suspected to be of buffalo, from an SUV that was found overturned on the Sohna elevated road on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, they received information on Saturday morning about one Hyundai Venue car lying overturned on Sohna elevated road.

"A police team reached the spot and recovered 3 quintals of meat from the car which was lying overturned in the wrong direction. It is suspected that the car overturned due to the driver losing control of the vehicle and he fled the spot after breaking the front windshield of the car," said a police officer.

The car had reportedly skidded for 50 meters before it overturned. Police suspect that two occupants were inside the car at the time as they recovered two pairs of shoes. The number of the car was also found to be fake.

A case has been registered and further probe is on," Sanjeev Balhara, ACP (Sadar) said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.