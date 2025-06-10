Gujarat records 235 new Covid cases, health officials advise precautions

Ahmedabad, June 10 (IANS) Gujarat has recorded over 1,100 active cases of Covid-19, with 235 reported in the last 24 hours, said officials here on Tuesday, adding that there is no need to panic as long as precautions are being taken.

The total active cases were reported till Monday.

A 55-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, succumbed to the infection after experiencing symptoms for four days. Medical officials confirmed the patient also suffered from comorbidities, including diabetes, which may have worsened his condition.

This fatality marks the first Covid-related death in Rajkot amid a gradual spike in infections. The city has now crossed 100 confirmed cases. Health authorities have intensified monitoring in affected areas and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

In the past 24 hours, Gujarat reported 235 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of active infections in the state to 1,109.

Of these, 33 patients are currently hospitalised, while 1,076 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 106 patients have recovered and been discharged.

At the national level, the Union Health Ministry reported 6,491 active cases across India. While no new deaths were reported on Monday, six fatalities were recorded on Sunday. Since the beginning of 2025, India has seen a total of 65 Covid-related deaths, with 6,861 recoveries from 6,491 registered active cases.

Gujarat health officials have not ruled out the possibility of localised outbreaks and have advised the public to resume basic precautions such as mask usage in crowded areas, regular hand hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary travel, especially for vulnerable populations.

In response to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, government hospitals across Gujarat have begun stepping up their preparedness to handle any potential surge.

Civil Hospitals in major cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat have reactivated their Covid wards and isolation facilities. Special attention is being given to ensuring the availability of oxygen beds, ventilators, and essential medicines such as antivirals and corticosteroids. Health officials are conducting regular audits of medical infrastructure, stockpiling kits, and ensuring that healthcare workers are briefed on updated treatment protocols.

