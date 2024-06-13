Gujarat govt introduces new safety rules to prevent Rajkot gaming zone-like fire incidents

Ahmedabad, June 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced new safety measures to prevent incidents like the Rajkot gaming zone fire incident, in which at least 27 people were killed.

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel announced the launch of "The Gujarat Amusement Rides and Gaming Zone Activities (Safety) Rules-2024" by the Home Department, aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens visiting amusement rides and gaming zones.

This initiative, which directly responds to the tragic Rajkot TRP game zone fire, aims to prevent any similar incidents statewide.

Rushikesh Patel also said that the government is seeking public input on these new safety regulations.

Citizens can email their objections and suggestions regarding the rules to the Home Department at home@gujarat.gov.in by June 25.

"Once finalised, the new regulations will be officially published. With these measures, the Gujarat government aims to enhance safety protocols and ensure that incidents like the Rajkot TRP (game zone) fire are never repeated," Patel added.

The proposed rules have been published on the Home Department's website, where citizens can review them and provide feedback.

These rules mandate that an amusement ride intended for operation for at least three months can be installed with prior permission from the licensing authority.

Upon receiving the application, the licensing authority will forward it to relevant authorities for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) related to fire safety, building use, structural stability, health, sanitation, and electrical installations.

The licensing authority will then consider recommendations from the City Ride Safety and Inspection Committee or the District Ride Safety Committee before granting permission, which will be issued in Form B with specific terms and conditions, or the application will be refused in writing.

Any major changes in design, specifications, or installation methods must receive prior approval.

The licensing authority will issue a written direction specifying the approved deviations and any conditions to be complied with.

Furthermore, the installation of amusement rides must be supervised by a qualified person, ensuring that all work and tests adhere to the authorised designs, specifications, installation methods, and conditions of the installation permit.

Regular inspections must be conducted to maintain compliance with these standards.

