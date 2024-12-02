Guardiola shows six fingers in response to 'You're getting sacked' jibe from Liverpool fans

Liverpool, Dec 2 (IANS) Amidst Manchester City worst run, Liverpool fans jeered City boss Pep Guardiola by singing to him, 'You're getting sacked in the morning,' as defending champions lost 2-0 at Anfield.

Guardiola gave both sets of supporters a reminder of City’s recent dominance, holding up six fingers to the crowd at full time - one for each Premier League title he has won.

"All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton!" said Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension until 2027, told Sky Sports after Sunday night's loss.

"Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it's fine; it's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them," he added.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool marked Manchester City's fourth consecutive league loss, a run they haven't experienced since 2008. The defeat has seen them drop to fifth in the Premier League, now 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

This is the first time in Guardiola's managerial career that he has lost four straight league matches. Across all competitions, City's winless streak has now reached seven games, dating back to October 26, when they secured a 1-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Despite their tough run, Guardiola said he wants to be at Man City now more than ever and believes his players will soon end a winless run of seven games.

"First, I would like congratulate Liverpool on a well-deserved win. The first 20 minutes we experienced [intensity and pressure] like when we came here in our prime. I saw how Ruben came back. How good Nathan controlled Salah," said Guardiola.

"I want the team back. I want the players back. Three or four players came back (from injury) and the feeling from here is we started to build something.

"From here we’re going to try to build, win games and regain our confidence. Then we are team and it’s fantastic. I’m sitting here defending what we defend because these players give everything.

"The best years I lived in Manchester, and I have to find a solution to try to win games. If we gave up at Anfield and are not consistent, you go home with a terrible result. The team was there all the time," he said.

