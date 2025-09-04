GST reforms to boost national growth, spur Delhi’s economy: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday welcomed the new reforms announced by the GST Council, describing them as a decisive step that will give fresh momentum to the city’s economy and prove to be a milestone in the country’s growth journey.

Calling the complete removal of GST on healthcare and life insurance a “historic and people-centric decision,” the Chief Minister said this measure would empower citizens to secure their futures without financial burden.

The Chief Minister said that the new reforms will strengthen both Delhi’s and India’s economies, ease the lives of citizens, and advance the nation one step closer to self-reliance.

“Every individual will now be free to purchase life insurance and safeguard their lives. This reform will not only enhance financial security but also uphold the spirit of social justice,” she remarked.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister said the people of Delhi wholeheartedly welcome these changes.

CM Rekha, in a statement, also appreciated the relief extended to the education sector, noting that the exemption of GST on educational materials will significantly ease the financial pressure on parents and students.

“This step will make education more affordable and accessible, enabling every child to move towards a brighter future,” she added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that GST exemptions for agriculture and renewable energy will have far-reaching benefits for both Delhi and the nation.

She pointed out that Delhi has consistently promoted solar and green energy, and these reforms will give a fresh push to those initiatives.

She emphasised that every decision made in the GST Council meeting was the result of careful deliberation.

“These reforms are not only far-sighted but also bold measures that will accelerate India’s economic growth. At such a crucial juncture, it is unfortunate that the Congress is attempting to politicise the matter. This is a time to unite and support reforms taken in the national interest, not to score political points,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.