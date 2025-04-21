Graft runs in veins of Kejriwal & Co: Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges massive scams in AAP govt

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of facilitating corruption in governance.

In a strongly critical post on social media platform X, Sirsa alleged that every policy and project under the Kejriwal-led administration had been manipulated to serve corrupt interests.

Sirsa claimed that while reviewing departmental documents, he uncovered a major scam linked directly to the Chief Minister.

“Corruption runs in the veins of Kejriwal & Co. While reviewing key files of my department, I was stunned to see how every policy, every project was turned into a scam to bleed Delhi… by Kattar Beimaan,” Sirsa wrote.

He hinted at further revelations stating, “Another explosive episode of ‘Kejriwal Ki Loot’ coming soon!”

Speaking to IANS earlier on Saturday, he asserted that he would soon present detailed evidence of the alleged corruption.

“I will hold a press conference in the next few days with all the documents. I will reveal everything. The ground will slip from under Kejriwal and AAP’s feet. Or maybe his job is only to commit scams,” he alleged.

The minister also responded to Kejriwal’s criticism of the BJP government, stating that “narratives cannot change the truth.”

“The public knows the truth. People on the streets of Delhi are calling Kejriwal dishonest. No one set this narrative; it came from the people themselves,” Sirsa said, referencing an incident where people reportedly shouted slogans calling Kejriwal dishonest in front of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

On a separate issue regarding pollution control, Sirsa emphasised that laws in Delhi apply equally to all.

“Everyone will have to follow the law. Rules aren’t made in the name of religion or caste,” he said.

The AAP has not yet officially responded to Sirsa’s allegations.

