Govt will not protect any anyone guilty of wrongdoing against women in Malayalam film industry: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday asserted that the state government would not protect anyone found guilty of wrongdoing against women in the Malayalam film industry even as actresses came forth with damning allegations against various top artistes and directors.

Her statement came after prominent actor Siddique and noted director Ranjith resigned from their respective posts of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy after being accused of sexual abuse by women actors.

Interacting with media persons here, George said: "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made the government's stance clear. We will not support or protect anyone involved in misconduct. Legal action will be taken against those who are guilty."

She also called upon women in the film industry who have faced abuse to come forward and file complaints, assuring them that the police would initiate cases and investigations accordingly.

"If they require assistance in filing a complaint, the state's Women and Child Development Department is prepared to offer the necessary support," she said.

George also lauded the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), acknowledging their role in bringing to light the distressing experiences of women in the industry.

"It was the WCC that brought these issues to the government's attention. In response, the government established a committee to study their concerns. The High Court is currently reviewing the committee's report, and further actions will be taken based on its findings," she said.

After the Justice Hema committee report, revealing the mistreatment and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, finally came out, there have been demands that the AMMA must come clean against allegations of sexual abuse against its members.

Noted Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra publicly stated that she had faced sexual abuse and molestation in 2009 from Malayalam director Ranjith, leading to his resignation from the state film academy post.

As actor Revathi Sampath alleged that popular actor Siddique had sexually assaulted her on a movie set, he resigned from his AMMA post. Sampath on Sunday also alleged that Malayalam actor Riyas Khan had called her on the telephone and forced her to indulge in sex talk. "Riyas Khan had called me and asked me whether I was interested in sex and the position I would like. I was in shock and when I recovered, he told me that if I was not interested, I could suggest some of my friends who would be interested and as he was in Kochi for nine days straight as part of shooting a movie," she told reporters here.

