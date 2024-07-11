Govt should waive crop loan & electricity bill arrears to help farmers: Maha LoP

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers who are in distress due to damage caused by natural calamities and dip in the prices for agricultural produce.

In his speech at the resolution moved by the Treasury Bench members on agriculture and related issues, LoP Wadettiwar slammed the state government over rising cases of farmer suicides, saying that it won’t be enough to provide free electricity up to 7.5 horse-power to agriculture pumps.

“The government must waive off the electricity bill arrears payable by the farmers,” the LoP said.

He said that the farmers have been devastated due to the lack of guarantee from the Central and state governments.

“Due to the cruel nature and government fraud, farmers have been crushed leading to rapidly increase in farmers suicides. Farmers are also affected by export ban lack of minimum support price, increasing debt burden, fraud by crop insurance companies, increased rates of fertilisers, seeds, agricultural implements, and inflation,” said LoP Wadettiwar.

He asked that the government to get out of the election campaign drive and publicity mode and make decisions to help the farmers on a priority basis.

LoP Wadettiwar claimed that despite the government's announcement of paying minimum support price to the farmers, it was not procuring the agricultural produce by paying MSP.

He said that 18 per cent GST on agricultural inputs created further hardships for the farming community.

He alleged that bogus seeds are being widely sold in the state and demanded that the government should immediately take action.

