Govt making efforts to make youth partner in socio-economic growth: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, Dec 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government is making efforts to make the youth an active partner in the socio-economic growth of the state.

Addressing the gathering during the inter-zonal youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here, he said these youngsters possess inherent qualities to excel in every field and their capabilities must be utilised properly.

He said the students and the youth are like planes and the state government will provide them a launch pad to go ahead in life.

Mann unequivocally said he won’t rest until the students of Punjab don’t achieve their desired goals. He said every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of the youth and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

Mann made an appeal to the youth to make all-out efforts to carve an identity of their own to make a place in society, adding the sky's the limit for them. He urged the youth not to feel proud of their victory but to stay humble and work hard for more success.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride for him to be here as he is a product of such youth festivals. Recalling his college days, he said the youth festivals act as a platform for grooming the overall personality of the youth.

Mann said these youth festivals have helped him to excel in life as an artist and now as a politician.

The Chief Minister said that the youth must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development.

Mann said that he performed in various youth fest and won trophies for his college adding that winning was his only passion and he always had a positive mindset of winning.

On the demand of students, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his college mate and artist Karamjit Anmol, mesmerised the audience by reciting the poem “Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre” penned by noted Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udaasi from the stage.

He said this revolutionary poem is very close to his heart as they used to recite it in various competitions during their college days and today he has revisited his college days.

Mann, who recited the poem from the stage for two minutes, in a first-of-its-kind act kept the audience spellbound with his enthralling performance.

